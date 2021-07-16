New Mahindra Bolero Neo Vs Mahindra Bolero – Specs Comparison

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is essentially the long-awaited facelifted version of the TUV300 that was discontinued last year

The Bolero has been the best-selling Mahindra SUV for a pretty long time now, and the SUV that is otherwise known to be a workhorse seems too outdated when put against similarly priced rivals. In a bid to make the Bolero nametag more attractive, the Indian manufacturer has launched a new standalone model called the Bolero Neo.

It should be noted that the Bolero Neo is essentially the facelifted and BS6-compliant version of the TUV300 SUV that was discontinued from the market once the stringent BS6 emission norms came into action in April last year. So how does the new Bolero Neo stack up against its elder sibling, the Bolero?

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the two Mahindra SUVs to help you figure that answer out, take a look –

Dimensions

Both the new Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero are pretty similar when it comes to size. The two SUVs have the same length of 3995 mm and the same 2680 mm long wheelbase. However, the Bolero Neo is 50 mm wider than the Bolero at 1795 mm, while the latter is 63 mm taller than the new SUV, standing 1880 mm tall.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra Bolero Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1795 mm 1745 mm Height 1817 mm 1880 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2680 mm

It should be noted that both the Mahindra SUVs are offered with a 7 seat layout, with two singular side-facing seats at the back. When not in use, the rear seats can be folded to open up extra boot space.

Powertrains

Both the Bolero Neo and Bolero come equipped with the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, but it is offered in different states of tune with the two SUVs. The Bolero Neo’s mHawk75 engine makes 75 hp and 210 Nm torque, while the motor on the Bolero Neo puts out 100 hp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Car Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra Bolero Engine 1.5-litre mHawk100 3-cyl diesel 1.5-litre mHawk75 3-cyl diesel Power 100 hp 75 hp Torque 260 Nm 210 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Bolero Neo and Bolero are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and a rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

Features

On the feature front, the new Bolero Neo comes equipped with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a side step, front fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, front and rear power windows, remote lock and keyless entry, height-adjustable driver’s seat, Blue Sense mobile app connectivity, follow me home headlamps, micro-hybrid system (engine start-stop) and an Eco mode as well.

In contrast, Bolero’s equipment list is very tiny. It gets an audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, digital clock with day and date, body-coloured ORVMs, wheel caps, flip key, air conditioning, power windows, central locking, keyless entry and a 12V charging point.

Safety

The safety features on offer with the new Mahindra Bolero Neo include ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, corner braking control, reverse parking sensors, front seat belt reminder, and a high-speed alert system. On the other hand, the Bolero just gets ABS, a driver airbag, reverse parking sensors and a seat belt reminder.

Price

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in three variants, N4, priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, N8, priced at Rs 9.48 lakh and N10, which will set you back by Rs 9.99 lakh. On the other hand, the Bolero is currently priced between Rs 8.62 lakh and Rs 9.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced on par with its elder sibling, the utilitarian Bolero, while it looks much more modern on the outside, as well as the inside. The Bolero Neo comes equipped with tons of extra features and safety tech over the Bolero, and it’s mHawk100 engine also produces more power and torque.