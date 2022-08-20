New Mahindra BE.07 Electric SUV – Top 5 Things You Should Know

The new Mahindra BE.07 will be larger than the Tata Harrier and will boast a strong road presence

The new Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV was recently showcased by Mahindra at its newly inaugurated facility in the United Kingdom and is the second SUV in the brand’s latest BE (Born Electric) sub-brand. The new BE.07 will be positioned above the BE.05 electric SUV and here are the top 5 things you should know about the upcoming Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV.

Design And Dimensions

The new Mahindra BE.07 is expected to measure 4565 mm in length, 1900 mm in width, and 1660 mm in height. This new SUV will boast a strong SUV styling and gets many advanced features like prominent C-Shaped LED DRLs, functional air scoops and more. It also gets a sculpted front bumper, strong character lines on the body panels, a sharp alloy wheel design and a bold rear design.

Platform

Underpinning the new Mahindra BE.07 SUV will be the same INGLO platform that will be co-developed by Mahindra and Volkswagen to be utilised in a number of new upcoming electric SUVs. The new INGLO platform offers wider flexibility to be utilised for various body styles and will also boast strong safety levels. This platform offers better weight distribution while it can also be used for up to Level 2+ autonomous safety standards.

Cabin

The new Mahindra BE.07 will boast a modern dashboard layout with an edge-to-edge display setup comprising three 12.3-inch screens. Furthermore, it will boast a futuristic centre console, comfortable seats, a large panoramic sunroof, head-up display, automatic climate control, and voice control features to differentiate it from many of its rivals.

Powertrain And Range

The new Mahindra BE.07 is expected to boast a claimed range of 400-450 km on a single charge and will be powered by either a single motor setup or a dual motor setup depending on the variant you opt for. The official power specs are yet to be known.

Launch Date

The new Mahindra BE.07 is expected to go on sale somewhere in 2026 and will be priced in the range of 28-40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The brand will however reveal the official launch timeline soon.