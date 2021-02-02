New Land Rover Defender Pulls Fully Loaded Car Trailer On Snow – Video

In the Indian market, the Land Rover 90 is currently priced from Rs 73.98 lakh, while the pricing for the Defender 110 starts from Rs 79.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

Jaguar Land Rover revealed the three-door short-wheelbase Defender 90, as well as the LWB five-door Defender 110 globally at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019. Both the versions of the rugged SUV were launched in the Indian market last year, and are currently priced from Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards.

While we do not need to highlight the Defender’s capabilities, a video from Swansway Group on YouTube aims to convince you that the SUV is in fact, as capable as its ancestors, if not more. Land Rover claims that the Defender is the strongest and most capable vehicle that the brand has ever created.

When a transporter full of Land Rovers got stuck on the ice, Stafford Land Rover, a dealership in UK, decided to bring in a Defender 110 to rescue it. The trailer was packed with six other Land Rovers, the Defender struggled for traction at first. However, the SUV proved its capability when it started pulling the heavy load.

The car seen in the video appears to be the range-topping Defender 110 X, given the fact that it is equipped with the 20-inch Style 5095 diamond turned alloy wheels. That being said, the Defender X can be had with either a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 300 PS of max power and 650 Nm of peak torque, or a 3.0-litre turbo turbocharged petrol engine that makes 400 PS power and 550 Nm torque.

Also on offer is a hybrid powertrain that uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired to a 143 PS electric motor, producing a combined 404 PS and 640 Nm. Nevertheless, the power is sent to all four wheels through an automatic transmission.

It was also previously being speculated that British luxury car manufacturer is trying to make the Defender range accessible to a wider group of audience, and hence, is in the works of introducing a new baby Defender which will be significantly cheaper, with Land Rover targeting a price close to £25,000. A launch is expected late next year.