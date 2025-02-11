New KTM 390 Supermoto R Confirmed To Launch Soon – Key Details

The 2025 KTM 390 SMC R has a lot in common with its 390 siblings but caters to a brand new segment; launch by the middle of this year

At the 2024 EICMA show in Milan, KTM unveiled the new generation 390 Adventure lineup, comprising the Adventure R, Enduro R and SMC R. These models take heavy design cues from KTM’s latest high-capacity adventure motorcycle while incorporating revamped mechanical components. The updated range was also showcased at IBW in December.

The new KTM 390 Adventure was officially launched a few days ago in two different variants – one focusing on touring and mild off-roading while the other is built for tackling rough terrains. The brand also confirmed that the Enduro R would reach showrooms soon. It will be followed by the Supermoto R by the middle of this calendar year and it will open up a brand new segment in the domestic motorcycle space.

The 2025 KTM Enduro R features the same suspension system, engine and braking setup as the Adventure R and Supermoto R, though fine-tuned specifically for off-road performance. While the Supermoto R closely mirrors the Enduro R in design, it stands apart due to its distinct wheel and tyre setup and here we look at its key features.

Underpinned by the same trellis platform as its 390 siblings, it is heavily inspired by the bigger 690 SMC R and will be more agile compared to its same capacity counterparts as a supermoto would typically be. Lighter than the 390 Duke by 11 kg, it is equipped with a single-piece seat and boasts a slim profile with a fuel tank capacity of 9 litres.

As for the suspension, the 2025 KTM 390 SMC R will feature WP-sourced fully adjustable upside down front forks with 230 mm travel while the rear gets a monoshock unit. Braking duties are handled by front and rear discs supported by a dual-channel ABS system. It also uses 17-inch wheels at the front and rear shod on Michelin Power 6 rubber.

The equipment list comes with a 4.2-inch TFT coloured instrument console, triple ride modes, switchgear borrowed from 390 Duke and more. According to official specs, the new KTM SMC R 390 has a ground clearance of 270 mm and a seat height of 860 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,453 mm.