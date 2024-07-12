New KTM 390 Adventure Spied Again; Inching Closer To Launch

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been frequently sighted in its final production form, suggesting a global debut is imminent

KTM is approaching the final phases of testing for the next-gen 390 Adventure, which has been frequently spotted both in India and internationally. With the recent release of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, competition in the dual-purpose adventure touring segment has heightened. Therefore, KTM is expected to globally unveil the all-new 390 Adv later this year.

The brand is gearing up for the introduction of the all-new 390 Adventure, potentially unveiling it at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan this November. The new model features a significant redesign in both aesthetics and mechanical wise. Expected to be launched in India by early 2025, it will likely be available in multiple variants, including an enduro-styled version that has already been seen during testing.

The design of the new adv takes plenty of cues from its larger counterparts, resulting in a more rugged and aggressive appearance. The front end showcases a vertical headlamp cluster with dual LED headlights and a tall rally-styled windscreen. Following the same spirit, the motorcycle also gains a floating front beak and redesigned bodywork all around.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is set to feature a new trellis frame and a coloured TFT instrument console, akin to the latest 390 Duke. Depending on the variant, it will come with either 21- or 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The suspension setup includes long-travel upside-down front forks that are fully adjustable as seen in the latest spy images, and an offset monoshock rear unit.

The spoked wheel variant will likely ride on tubed dual-purpose tyres only. The forthcoming motorcycle will be equipped with a 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine, adapted from the 390 Duke. This engine generates 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and will feature a standard slipper and assist clutch.

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure will boast a wide range of features such as front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, a bidirectional quickshifter for smoother gear transitions, multiple connectivity options, switchable traction control for better grip in diverse conditions, versatile ride modes, and a newly designed seat, among other enhancements. Currently priced between Rs. 3.40 lakh and Rs. 3.62 lakh (ex-showroom), the new-gen model will be slightly costlier while the X may continue to be the base model.