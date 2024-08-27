New KTM 390 Adventure Enduro Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch

Both the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure Enduro are expected to make their global debut before the end of this year

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure lineup has been spotted testing on public roads numerous times. Over the past few months, the Austrian manufacturer has been seen trialling two versions of the completely new 390 Adventure: the standard model and an enduro variant. The latest spy shots reveal the enduro-spec 390 Adventure and the specific modifications it will feature compared to the regular 390 Adventure.

Last year, the KTM 390 Duke underwent a significant redesign, paving the way for the launch of the all-new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. Building on this momentum, KTM is set to introduce the new 390 Adventure, aiming to challenge the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The global debut of the 390 Adventure is expected to occur before the year’s end, with an expected launch in India in early 2025.

The standard 390 Adventure is expected to come equipped with a vertically positioned projector LED headlamp unit, paired with new LED Daytime Running Lights. In contrast, the Enduro variant features a differently enclosed small LED headlamp, along with sleek fuel tank extensions, a raised front fender, subtly distinct body panels, and a flat bench seat that stays true to its off-road heritage.

Additionally, the Enduro gets a compact and pointed rear section. It will be equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, fitted with block-pattern tyres. In contrast, the standard 390 Adventure will come with dual-purpose tyres and split grab rails. The suspension setup includes adjustable USD forks at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear.

Braking responsibilities will be managed by front and rear discs, supported by a switchable dual-channel ABS system. The equipment list of the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure Enduro will include features such as an all-digital TFT instrument console, bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, assist and slipper clutch, adjustable levers and ride modes.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 399 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the 390 Duke, delivering just over 45 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission.

