New KTM 390 Adventure & Enduro R Pre-Bookings Open In India

Pre-bookings for the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R have officially opened today with pricing details expected to be revealed shortly

KTM India unveiled the new-generation 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week in Goa. Both models had their global debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy in early November 2024. The Austrian brand has officially opened online pre-bookings for both motorcycles starting today ahead of the price announcement.

Customers can reserve the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R through KTM’s official website with sales extending to over 450 KTM dealerships nationwide. Additionally, KTM showcased its recently launched premium global models at the same event. These high-end motorcycles are currently available at the brand’s flagship stores in Bangalore and Pune with plans to expand to five more cities in the near future.

The new motorcycles mark a big departure compared to their predecessors and the Enduro R has been made available for the first time in India. The new KTM 390 Adventure gains a different design compared to the previous model with the existence of a vertically-positioned LED projector headlamp unit, a tall windscreen and a beak fender at the front.

The motorcycle’s rugged design is highlighted by minimalist body panels and a compact rear section. Built on a newly developed steel trellis frame, it features fully adjustable USD forks from WP at the front and an offset monoshock at the rear. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with tubed tyres.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, paired with a dual-channel ABS system. The KTM 390 Adventure R boasts an impressive feature set composing a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire throttle tech, bi-directional quickshifter, switchable rear ABS and a traction control system.

Powering these motorcycles is a new 399 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine, sourced from the latest 390 Duke and paired with a six-speed gearbox. The Enduro R shares its suspension, braking system, and powertrain with the Adventure R and Supermoto R, which will be offered only internationally.