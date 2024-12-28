New Kia Sonet Garners Over 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In 2024

The monthly sales of Kia Sonet averaged close to 10,000 units and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India has today announced that the new Sonet has achieved a milestone of one lakh unit sales in just 11 months since its launch in January 2024. This success underscores the compact SUV’s popularity among Indian buyers with monthly sales averaging close to 10,000 units. Priced starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the facelifted Sonet has established itself as a strong contender in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Petrol-powered variants dominate the sales charts, constituting 76 per cent of the total while 24 per cent of buyers have opted for the efficient 1.5L diesel engine. The growing preference for automatic transmission options is also evident with automatic and intelligent manual transmissions (iMT) accounting for 34 per cent of total sales according to the brand.

Furthermore, the variants equipped with a sunroof have proven to be particularly popular, contributing to an impressive 79 per cent of overall sales. Additionally, it offers segment-leading low maintenance costs – 16 per cent lower for petrol variants and 14 per cent for diesel variants.

Speaking on the achievement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, said, “The New Sonet reflects Kia’s commitment to understanding customer preferences and delivering value. Its segment-leading features and premium appeal have resonated with buyers, making it a standout choice in the market. This milestone reinforces our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and motivates us to continue driving innovation in the automotive space.”

The New Sonet boasts an extensive lineup of 22 variants with six different powertrain options, offering a range of choices for diverse customer needs. Safety and technology are key highlights with 15 standard safety features, 10 Level 1 ADAS functionalities, and over 70 connected car features enhancing its appeal.

Aesthetically, the updated Kia Sonet stands out with eight single-tone, two dual-tone and one matte exterior finish, complemented by five interior colour options. The South Korean brand is currently working on announcing the prices of the Syros compact SUV soon and it will be positioned above the Sonet.