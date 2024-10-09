New Kia Sonet EV Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch Next Year

Kia India is preparing to launch the Sonet EV by mid-2025, featuring a range of about 450 km, new colors, and design updates, alongside the upcoming Carens EV

Kia India currently features electric vehicles in its lineup: the premium Kia EV6 and the recently launched EV9. However, the company is planning to expand its offerings with mass-market EVs. One model, the Kia Sonet EV, has already been spotted undergoing testing in India.

The heavily camouflaged test vehicle obscures any clear view of the car’s exterior.However, its proportions and overall shape clearly indicate that it’s a Kia Sonet. The absence of any visible tailpipe on this test mule suggests it may be a fully electric vehicle derived from the ICE version of the Sonet.

The alloy wheels appeared to be the same 16-inch ones found on the ICE Sonet. The rear of this test mule indicates it features the same connected LED tail light signature as the ICE Sonet. There may be an EV-specific rear bumper to create some design differences. Latest spy shots captured the right side and rear sections of the upcoming Sonet EV.

While the specifications of the upcoming EV remain unclear, it is anticipated to feature a substantial battery designed to compete in its segment. The EV battery is expected to offer a projected range of approximately 450 km on a full charge. Similar to the Tata Nexon EV, Kia is likely to offer both standard and long-range variants at varying price points.

The Kia Sonet EV is expected to come with new color options to set it apart from the ICE version. It may feature styling updates such as a new grille, unique alloy wheels, and additional design details. The interior is likely to have minor adjustments and a redesigned user interface, along with more features.

The Kia Sonet EV is set to be one of the company’s first mass-market electric vehicles, expected to launch in India by mid-2025. It will primarily compete with the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV 400 in the segment.

Kia is also developing the Carens EV, which will come in a 7- or 8-seater layout. It is expected to have significant styling updates and new features. The updated Carens will be available in both ICE and EV versions.