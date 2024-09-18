New Kia Carnival Premium MPV Achieves 1,800+ Bookings In A Single Day

New generation Kia Carnival in its Limousine specification has received 1,822 pre-orders within the first 24 hours since the pre-bookings opened

The all-new Kia Carnival Limousine has secured 1,822 pre-orders within the first 24 hours since the pre-bookings opened – surpassing the previous generation’s 1,410 bookings on its first day. It must be noted that the old Carnival achieved a total of 14,542 unit sales over its three-year run in the domestic market and it was assembled locally.

The reservations for the new Kia Carnival Limousine commenced on September 16, 2024, and were made available through Kia’s official website and authorised dealerships across the country. Buyers were able to secure their pre-bookings by paying an initial refundable token of Rs. 2 lakh. Speaking on the good initial reception, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, stated,

“This is a proud moment for us, with the new Carnival setting new standards. We are confident the Carnival Limousine will redefine the segment. With its distinctive design, luxurious features, and segment-first technologies, the Carnival continues to push industry benchmarks.”

The all-new Kia Carnival in its Limousine specification comes with high-end features such as second row powered seats with ventilation and leg support, one-touch power sliding doors, a large dual-pane sunroof, 12-speaker Bose audio system, dual panoramic curved display enabling a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch instrument console. It also gains ADAS Level 2 with 23 autonomous features.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival is gearing up for its debut in India on October 3 alongside its EV9 sibling, signalling a major departure from the previous model. This premium MPV will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) at least initially with an expected price exceeding Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior sticks by the latest Opposites United design philosophy.

The all-new Kia Carnival will carry forward the 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine from its predecessor, generating 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. Despite hybrid options being available in global markets, the India-spec version will continue with the diesel mill, paired with an eight-speed AT.