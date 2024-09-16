New Kia Carnival Limousine Revealed In India, Pre-Bookings Open

New Kia Carnival Limousine will be launched on October 3, 2024 along with the EV9 electric SUV and its pre-bookings are now open

Kia India has officially opened pre-bookings for the all-new Carnival MPV ahead of its October 3, 2024, launch. Available in Limousine and Limousine Plus variants, the premium MPV can now be reserved with a minimum booking amount of Rs. 2 lakh. Customers can secure their bookings either at Kia’s authorised dealerships across the country or via the official Kia India website.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival is set to make its debut in India, marking a significant shift from its predecessor. This new model, which will be brought into the country via the CBU route, is expected to be priced at over Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has already revealed official images of the new Carnival on its website, showcasing its new design and advanced features.

The new Kia Carnival is confirmed to come loaded with premium features. Highlights include second-row powered seats with ventilation and leg support and a convenient one-touch power sliding door for easy access. The MPV also boasts twin sunroofs for an airy cabin feel, a 12-speaker Bose Premium sound system and a dual panoramic curved display. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The curved display not only includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment but also houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. Globally, the Carnival is available with a variety of seating layouts; however, for the Indian market, only the seven-seater version will be offered. Kia has also confirmed that the Indian-spec Carnival will feature a Level 2 ADAS system, equipped with 33 autonomous driving and safety features.

Kia shared that the Carnival Limousine has garnered significant praise in India with the previous model achieving sales of over 14,500 units. The brand new Carnival will continue to feature the 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, delivering 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque, just like its predecessor. While hybrid variants are available in global markets, the India-spec model will retain the diesel engine setup.

It will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will also get eight airbags, a 360-degree camera system, triple zone climate control, 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, power tailgate, black and chrome tiger nose front grille, leatherette VIP seats, 12-speaker Bose audio, front LED fog lamps, wireless charger, HUD, rain sensing sensors, etc. The exterior colours made available are black and white with the interior theme being Tuscan and Umber two-tone.