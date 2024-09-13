New Kia Carnival Limousine Pre-Bookings To Open On Sep 16

The new Kia Carnival Limousine will go on sale on October 3, 2024 alongside the EV9 flagship electric SUV in India

Kia India has announced the pre-launch booking date for its all-new Carnival, which will be offered only in its Limousine specification. Starting on September 16, 2024, customers can book the premium MPV with a minimum booking amount of Rs. 2 lakh at Kia’s authorised dealerships across India or from 12 am on September 16 through the official Kia website.

The fourth generation Kia Carnival will make its debut in India for the first time and is a radical departure compared to the previous model. It will be introduced via CBU route and expect the prices to be over Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). A few days ago, the South Korean auto major teased the new Carnival by showcasing its dual sunroof, exterior bits and dashboard.

Now, the brand has revealed that it will be packed with features such as second row powered seats with ventilation and leg support, one touch power sliding door, twin sunroofs, a 12-speaker Bose Premium sound system, dual panoramic curved display featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration.

The curved display also encompasses a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. In the global markets, the new Kia Carnival is available in an expansive range with multiple seating configurations and engine options including hybrid technology. Kia has also confirmed the presence of Level 2 ADAS system with 23 autonomous features for India.

Kia revealed that the Carnival Limousine has been widely praised since its debut in India with the previous model recording over 14,500 unit sales. The MPV will likely stick with the familiar 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, developing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque.

It could be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Just like the new Carnival, the EV9 will also be brought into the country as a full import and it could be sold only in the fully loaded GT-Line trim.