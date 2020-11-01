New ‘Kadak’ Bajaj CT100 Launched Ahead Of Festive Season

The updated CT100 gets a range of new additions like a fuel gauge, rubber gaiters for the front forks, rubber tank pads, new thicker and flatter seat and so on

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Bajaj Auto has updated one of its most popular motorcycles, i.e. the CT100, in order to lure more buyers. The homegrown manufacturer has added new features to the bike in order to make it a more attractive offering, and increase its sales numbers.

Bajaj has named the updated model of the motorcycle ‘Kadak’ CT100, and has added a few new features including rubber gaiters for the front forks, rubber tank pads, handlebar with a cross-tube, new thicker and flatter seat for enhanced comfort, bigger grab rails, flexible clear-lens indicators, as well as extended mirror stems. In addition, the updated CT100 also gets a fuel gauge.

However, the updated model is only being offered with the Kick Start variant of the bike. That being said, the additional features will cost you a premium of Rs 1,542 over the standard KS model which is priced at Rs 44,890. The new ‘Kadak’ CT100 has been priced at Rs 46,432 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

On the other hand, the CT100 ES is retailed at Rs 51,802 (ex-showroom). Powering the CT100 is a 4-stroke, single-cylinder 102 cc engine that bels out 7.9 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, along with 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox as standard.

Bajaj continues to offer the CT100 in three different colour options, namely Gloss Ebony Black with Blue Decals, Matte Olive Green with Yellow Decals as well as Gloss Flame Red with Bright Red Decals. Bajaj had also recently launched a more affordable drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 split seat, which has been priced at Rs 73,274 (ex-showroom).

The new split seat drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 is more affordable than the single seat disc brake variant (priced at Rs 76,922 ex-showroom), and gets a belly plan, split grab rails, contrast red or silver accents on a black base, and of course, a split seat over the latter.