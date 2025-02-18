New Job Openings Indicate Tesla Close To Announcing India Entry

Just days after PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk in the U.S., Tesla seems to be gearing up for its Indian launch

After years of rumours, Tesla could be finally on its way to launch EVs in India. The company is likely to open showrooms and service centres in Delhi and Mumbai to start with. Tesla has started hiring ground-level staff for Delhi and Mumbai locations.

The company is accepting applications for positions like Tesla Advisor and Store Manager on the retail front as well as Service Advisor and Service Technician for the service centres. In addition to ground-level staff, Tesla is hiring employees for backend operations like analytics, promotions, and customer support.

According to a Reuters report, Tesla has been scouting for retail locations in posh locations like the DLF Avenue Mall in South Delhi and the DLF CyberHub in Gurugram. There’s no word on the Mumbai location, but it’s safe to assume the company is considering a similar upscale area, possibly in the southern part of the city.

Tesla will likely launch the Model Y global mid-size (D-segment) SUV as its first EV in India. The company gave it a facelift just last month and is rolling out the updated model globally. The new Model Y, set to go on sale in Germany next month, hits 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, achieves a top speed of 201 km/h, and delivers a WLTP range of 568 km.

Most Asian markets, if not all, import the Tesla Model Y from Gigafactory Shanghai (China). However, given India’s geopolitical tensions with the neighbouring country, the company will likely take a different sourcing route, ensuring it remains in the government’s good books to keep the doors open for future strategic investments and related tariff concessions or tax breaks. We think Tesla would import the Model Y from Gigafactory Berlin—Brandenburg (Germany).

In addition to the Model Y, Tesla currently sells the Model 3 global mid-size (D-segment) saloon, the Model S executive (E-segment) saloon, and the Model X executive (E-segment) SUV. Tesla may need to make some changes at its domestic factory in Fremont (California) if it wants to launch the Model 3 in India, since it makes the car’s right-hand drive version only at Gigafactory Shanghai (China). That said, the low potential volumes of our market may not be encouraging for the efforts and investments required. The Model S and Model X have no chance of arriving in India, since they are exclusively left-hand drive models.