New Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV Interior Spied – All Details

The new Jeep Jeepster will be the smallest Jeep SUV and will be offered with both ICE as well as electric powertrains

Jeep is currently working on its smallest SUV for the developing markets and will be launching this new SUV in late 2023 or somewhere in 2024. To be called the Jeepster, this new SUV will be offered with multiple powertrain options in addition to a premium cabin and strong looks. A test mule of this small Jeep SUV was recently spotted testing and revealed interesting details about the interiors of the car. Here is everything we know about the new Jeep Jeepster that you should check out.

Starting with the exterior design first, the new Jeep Jeepster will get a bold exterior styling that will give it a strong road presence. A compact footprint, boxy styling, and a high-ground clearance will make the Jeepster look funky and attractive while the front fascia is complemented by prominent LED lights and a bold front grille. The rear too features a similar boxy design for the tail lights.

Inside, the car will get an all-black cabin with a modern and styling dashboard layout. For starters, the new cabin gets a premium Jeep-style steering wheel with premium leather wrap. digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and a sporty gear knob. The centre console gets plenty of storage spaces and also features a comfortable arm-rest.

On the features front, the SUV will also get features like auto-dimming IRVMs, electrically operated front seats, auto headlamps and wipers, multiple airbags, push-button start, mobile connectivity, and a cooled glovebox. This new Jeep SUV will be based on the CMP/eCMP architecture and will boast a spacious and comfortable cabin.

From what we know so far, the new Jeep Jeepster will be offered with multiple powertrain options including an electric version. The ICE version is most likely to be offered with a 1.2L PureTech petrol engine. This engine is expected to be offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

The electric iteration on the other hand will get a front-mounted electric motor that is likely to churn out 134 hp and will draw its charge from a 50kWh battery. More details are yet to be shared by the brand.