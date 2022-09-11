New Jeep Avenger Electric Compact SUV Unveiled – Details

The new Jeep Avenger will be sold alongside three new upcoming Jeep electric cars by 2025

Jeep officially unveiled its new upcoming compact electric SUV on the 4Xe day. To be called the Jeep Avenger, this new SUV is currently the most compact electric SUV in the brand’s line-up and will be sold alongside three new upcoming electric offerings by 2025. The new Jeep SUV will make its debut in the European markets in the first half of 2023.

Jeep will be showcasing the new Jeep Avenger electric SUV at the 2022 Paris Motor Show that will be held from 17th to 23rd October at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The American carmaker is currently yet to share its plan for bringing this new SUV to India.

From what we know so far, the new Jeep Avenger SUV will be offered with electric as well as hybrid powertrain options. The electric version of the SUV will be offered with two motor configurations – FWD and 4WD. While the dual motor setup delivers a maximum power output of close to 200 bhp, the four motors, 4WD setup on the other hand boasts maximum power figures of around 400 bhp.

The claimed range is expected to stand in the range of 400-420 km on a single charge. The hybrid powertrain on the other hand is likely to get a 1.2L or a 1.5L petrol engine, more details of which are yet to be revealed by the brand.

On the design front, the Jeep Avenger will boast a familiar styling option and gets a trademark grille with an ‘e’ logo, split headlamps layout, and thin LED daytime running lamps positioned right below the bonnet line. The side profile is largely dominated by strong wheel arches while the clean body line will further help it boast a stronger road presence.

Inside, you do get an extremely premium dashboard layout with a standalone touchscreen infotainment system placed above the central AC vents. Other features like automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, digital instrument console, sunroof, and more. More details and pricing details are yet to be known.