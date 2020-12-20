New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross India Launch Next Year – 5 Things To Know

The upcoming new Isuzu D-Max (V-Cross) was first introduced in Thailand in October 2019, followed by a launch in other countries

After not upgrading the V-Cross to comply with the BS6 emission norms, Isuzu discontinued the pickup truck in the Indian market earlier this year. However, the Japanese carmaker confirmed its plans of launching the BS60-compliant version of the vehicle later this year.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the launch of the BS6 Isuzu V-Cross was delayed, and it has now expected to be launched in India early next year. However, known as the D-Max overseas, the pickup truck received a new-gen model in the meantime. Hence, we expect Isuzu to launch the said product in the Indian market next year.

Ahead of its debut, here is a list of the 5 things that you should know about the upcoming Isuzu V-Cross, take a look –

1. Design

Externally, the 2020 D-Max incorporates the manufacturer’s ‘Infinite Potential’ theme, which gives it an overall muscular and aggressive look, along with premium elements. At the front, the new-gen pickup truck features the twin-chrome slat front grille, along with new LED headlamps with projectors and DRLs. It also gets a new bumper with vertically stacked dual fog lamps, and a new skid plate that makes it look more rugged than before.

2. Powertrain

The Australian-spec new-gen Isuzu D-Max is offered with a new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 188 bhp and 450 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as well as an optional 6-speed automatic, with a switchable 4WD system. It is yet to be seen if this engine will be offered with the India-spec D-Max V-Cross, or the previously offered 1.9-litre engine will be upgraded to comply with the new emission norms.

3. Features

Inside the cabin, the new D-Max features a new dashboard design with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, surrounded by triangular AC vents. Additionally, the instrument cluster incorporates a 4.2-inch digital display. The pickup also gets LED projector headlamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, diamond-cut alloy wheels etc.

4. Safety

On the safety front, the pickup truck is expected to come equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, walk-away automatic locking, welcome and follow-me-home lighting, ABS with EBD, and more. It should also be noted that the new D-Max scored 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash tests.

5. Expected Price

Isuzu is expected to launch the D-Max V-Cross in India at a base price of around Rs 17 lakh, and the pricing could go up to Rs 21 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).