New Hyundai Verna 1.5 Turbo Petrol vs 1.5 NA Petrol – Key Changes

With newly added features, a turbo-petrol engine, a new cabin theme and ADAS, the new-gen Hyundai Verna is an attractive bet in its segment

The Hyundai Verna was first introduced in 2006, and since then, the lovely Korean sedan has established a distinct market niche. The Verna has undergone multiple generations over a long period of time, but the most significant one to date is the current version. The new-Gen Hyundai Verna, which has entered its sixth generation now, is far more capable than its predecessor. It comes with an all-new design, a bigger size, Hyundai’s SmartSense level-two driver-assistance suite (ADAS) and a new powertrain.

Hyundai Verna: Powertrain

The new Verna comes with a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. In addition to being more powerful and fuel-efficient, the turbocharged Verna also has several unique features.

Hyundai Verna: Design, Cabin and ADAS features

The top-of-the-line SX and SX(O) variants of the new Verna are equipped with the turbo petrol engine. This particular model has red front brake callipers and unique dual-tone exterior colour.

The non-turbo trims get a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme. On the other hand, turbo variants get an all-black cabin with red inserts on upholstery, steering wheel, gear shifter and inside door handles. Due to red inserts, the new Verna gets a sportier look.

The new-Gen Verna is the second mid-sized vehicle in its class to use radar-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). Features like blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, high beam assist, forward collision avoidance help, lane maintain assist and driver attention alert are all provided by the ADAS technology.

Additionally, in the SX(O) turbo DCT version, rear disc brakes are an added advantage. All other trims get rear drum brakes as standard.

Hyundai Verna: Price and Competition

The pricing of the 2023 Hyundai Verna ranges from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh, with turbo-petrol models beginning at Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It still competes with the Maruti Ciaz, VW Virtus, Honda City, and Skoda Slavia.

From ADAS perspective, the new Verna only has ADAS features on top-trim SX(O) automatic variants, but the Honda City has advanced driver assistance systems on all variants (except base-spec SV).