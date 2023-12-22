New Hyundai Venue Under Development – All Expected Changes

New-Gen Hyundai Venue is expected to launch in India in 2025; Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the development process of the SUV is already underway

Hyundai Venue has been around for a while in the Indian market and it got its first mid-life update in the form of a facelift model last year in 2022. Since its launch in 2019, the sub-4-meter SUV has been a consistent seller for Hyundai and has helped the brand to continue its strong hold in the SUV segment.

As per the media reports, the 2nd generation of the Hyundai Venue is under development and if things go right, we will see the new model rolling on Indian roads in the year 2025. Let’s have a look at the expected changes in design and features in the 2025 next-gen Hyundai Venue.

To begin with, the new generation model of the Hyundai Venue will sport an all-new design. It will be inspired by the brand’s latest design direction with the H-motive which we have seen in the Exter as well as the new Santa Fe and it will also be followed in the Creta Facelift. A far more aggressive and sportier front fascia paired with an updated grille and headlamp will be a part of the package. The rear end will also get significant changes including the new H-pattern tail lamps and new rear bumper.

Inside the cabin, expect the new-gen Venue to sport a completely new dashboard layout with the use of some premium material. In terms of features, the SUV will likely get a more advanced fully digital driver’s display, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats and maybe a panoramic sunroof.

Dimensionally, the new Venue will continue to measure just under 4 meters in length, however, we expect it to be a bit wider than the current model. The wider track will likely address the cabin space concern which is a point of contention for customers in the current model.

Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the new-gen Hyundai Venue will likely continue with the current crop of powertrain options and we could also see a few new engine options in the Korean carmaker’s line-up. A petrol hybrid is reportedly in the pipeline and if this is the case, it will surely sit under the hood of new-gen Venue.