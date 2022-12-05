New Hyundai Tucson Suits New-Age Luxury Seekers With Modern Elegance – Here’s Why

New-gen Hyundai Tucson is loaded with high-end features to the brim including Level 2 ADAS and it is the most practical, comfortable and the safest in its segment

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the new generation Tucson a few months ago and it carries a starting price of Rs. 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The long wheelbase avatar of the global fourth generation model comes to India with no sacrifice as it is more spacious while being incredibly feature rich to a point that even luxury car seekers should have a go at it.

The new-gun Tucson stakes the claim in almost every department as it is longer and wider than its predecessor while having the largest wheelbase in its segment and being highly practical with a bootspace capacity of 540 litres (1860 litres when all seats folded). The five-seater is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by Hyundai globally and thus it has an immaculate road presence with clever touches like the hidden rear wiper and the front grille.

The dark chrome parametric jewel pattern front grille with parametric Hidden LED Daytime Running Lights and positioning lamps that illuminate when activated add to the futuristic appeal. It is complemented by the razor sharp bodywork and the integration of voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof for customer convenience.

Some of the other exterior highlights are triangular housings on the bumper, wider lower air inlet, new 18-inch diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, black finished pillars, sharp muscular crease lines and a sloping roofline with sturdy roof rails add to the elegance. Just as the exterior, the cabin has a modern appeal with minimal interference to the outer view and is ergonomically top of the line.

It maximises focus on comfort, safety, space and luxurious driving experience. All in all, the new Tucson offers features and technologies that are available in cars worth Rs. 70 lakh in comparison. Furthermore, it is high on safety by being the safest SUV in its class with top marks in Euro NCAP, Australia NCAP and NHTSA evaluations.

The sumptuous interior enables astounding features that can only be found in high end luxury SUVs such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system, 10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, 8-way adjustable front passenger seat, ventilated and heated functions and passenger seat walk-in device.

Wait! Is that it? Certainly not! The new Hyundai Tucson’s equipment list stretches further as powered tailgate, H2C connectivity with Alexa and Google voice assistant, 60+ BlueLink features, an eight-speaker Bose audio, drive and terrain modes, ambient sounds of nature and 64-colour ambient lighting are also on offer. Topping them all off is definitely the Level 2 ADAS technology.

Courtesy of the automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the new-gun Tucson detects a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road – making it one of the safest cars available on sale. The Hyundai SmartSense tech allows for assistive and safety features such as forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, safe exit warning, blind spot monitoring, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, rear cross-traffic avoidance assist, and much more.

You would struggle to keep track of all the safety features as it is desirably comprehensive with the presence of forward collision warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, TPMS, electric parking brake, downhill brake control, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, hill assist control, etc.

Last but not the least, the new Hyundai Tucson uses a peppy 2.0L petrol engine and a torquey 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former kicks out 156 PS at 6200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm and is linked with a six-speed AT while the latter makes 186 PS at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 2,750 rpm and is paired with an eight-speed AT. A HTRAC all-wheel drive system comes as an option for the off-road enthusiasts.