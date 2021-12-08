New Hyundai Tucson India Launch In 2022, To Rival Jeep Compass

2022 Hyundai Tucson gets a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior compared to the existing model; will rival Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross

Hyundai revealed the new Tucson in late 2020 with a host of changes inside and out but in the Indian market, it continues to be offered in its old iteration. The South Korean auto major is renowned for bringing radical updates to its existing crop of models in the local and international scenes as the facelifted Creta will be subjected to a big overhaul as well.

The updated Creta will more likely be launched sometime next year and the fourth generation Tucson is also expected to see the light along the course of 2022. It has already been spotted testing in India wearing camouflage. The new-gen Tucson is heavily influenced by the brand’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The exterior is nothing short of being radical and in fact, the similar styling theme will be applied to the forthcoming Creta and the global Palisade (Hyundai’s flagship SUV) with razor-sharp elements and unique bodily highlights. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with chiselled bodywork complemented by the aggressive-looking front fascia.

Some of the frontal highlights are a redesigned front grille with Parametric Hidden Lights that light up when the crossover is turned on, a unique geometric pattern bringing a seamless look to the grille with black-like inserts, angular LED DRLs, brand new front bumper with a sporty splitter and wider central air intake, newly designed bonnet structure.

Elsewhere you could also find new full-width LED tail lamps with hidden wipers, a prominent rear diffuser, high mounted stop lamp, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches with thick cladding, shark fin antenna, sloping roofline, sculpted tailgate, and so on. Compared to the existing model, it will have a thoroughly upgraded cabin as well.

It will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital gauge cluster, ambient lighting, use of premium quality materials, wireless charging facility, cruise control, reverse parking camera, push-button start/stop, steering wheel with mounted controls, latest Bluelink connectivity, etc. It could use a 2.5-litre or a 1.6-litre engine upon arrival and will rival Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and VW Tiguan.