New Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Sedan Unveiled With Solar Roof

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid comes with the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC) tech and a solar roof that increases driving distance by 1,300 km per year

Hyundai has revealed the hybrid version of the latest generation Sonata for foreign markets and it claimed to have the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC) technology and solar roof system. The hybrid model features a unique cross-hole cascading front grille, rear spoiler, and a set of sporty alloy wheels.

The exterior is stated to be fine-tuned for aerodynamic benefits. The solar roof system, on the other hand, recharges the battery to increase travel distance and prevents unnecessary battery discharge. The South Korean auto major says that six hours of daily charging is expected to increase driving distance by 1,300 kilometres per year.

The G2.0 GDi HEV engine develops 152 PS and 189 Nm while the electric motor is good enough for 52 PS and 205 Nm. The combined output of the hybrid system standards at 195 PS and the fuel efficiency is claimed at 20.1 kmpl.

Hyundai has also applied the world’s first ASC technology for the improvement of the “dynamic driving experience and fuel economy” of the sedan. Active Shift Control (ASC) applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU). It, in turn, controls the electric motor to align rotational speeds of the engine and transmission.

This results in reducing gearshift time by 30 per cent. The ASC also helps in improved transmission durability with a reduction in gearshift friction. The new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid also comes with Digital Key function through a dedicated smartphone app. It utilises Near Field Communication (NFC) technology for maximum security.

The Digital Key can also control selected vehicle systems remotely via smartphone. It gets a range of ADAS features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Follow Assist. The former is capable of pedestrian detection that alerts drivers in emergency situations and brake automatically when needed.

The Lane Follow Assist, on the other hand, automatically adjusts steering to help keep the vehicle centred in its lane at speeds between 0 and 145 kmph on city and highways.