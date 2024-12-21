New Hyundai Palisade 7-Seater Flagship SUV Powertrains Detailed

The new-gen Hyundai Palisade is set to launch in Korea soon with its international rollout planned for the new calendar year

Hyundai debuted the new generation Palisade in South Korea a couple of weeks ago, showcasing a major transformation of its flagship SUV after six years. The updated model boasts a fresh design, improved interior space and a host of luxury-oriented features with plans for a global launch next year and it could be introduced in India in the near future.

The 2025 Hyundai Palisade adopts a boxier profile, drawing subtle inspiration from the Santa Fe while maintaining its distinct character. The exterior is defined by clean lines and sleek surfaces with vertically aligned LED lights flanking a prominent grille at the front. The new design enhances its upscale appeal and reinforces its commanding presence on the road.

Hyundai has increased the Palisade’s proportions to highlight a sense of well-roundedness. A longer wheelbase, reduced front overhang, and elongated rear section contribute to its composed stance. Blacked-out pillars, a flat beltline and new LED taillights lend a contemporary edge while brushed aluminium accents, extended roof rails and imposing 21-inch alloy wheels enhance its premium aesthetic.

The Palisade’s interior gets a design influenced by upscale furniture, featuring a seamless curved panel that integrates dual 12.3-inch digital displays – one serving as the touchscreen and the other as the instrument cluster. The gear selector has been repositioned to the steering column, freeing up space on the centre console. For ease of use, physical knobs and buttons for climate control complement the digital interface.

The three-row flagship SUV emphasizes passenger comfort with its versatile three-row layout, capable of seating up to nine people. The front-row centre console cleverly converts into an extra seat while optional second-row captain’s chairs provide a touch of luxury. Even the third row has been reimagined with design enhancements that improve both comfort and visibility for passengers.

Hyundai has replaced the previous 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 and 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engines with an all-new 2.5-litre turbocharged lineup available in petrol and hybrid configurations. The hybrid variant combines a slightly detuned 2.5-litre engine producing 262 PS and 353 Nm of torque with a 73 PS electric motor, a six-speed automatic transmission, and a 1.65 kWh battery. This setup delivers a total system output of 334 PS and offers a claimed range exceeding 1,000 km, thanks to a 72-litre fuel tank.

For those preferring a regular petrol option, Hyundai has introduced a turbocharged 2.5-litre engine that surpasses the outgoing 3.8-litre V6 in performance despite its smaller size. Generating 281 PS and 422 Nm of torque, this engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.