New Hyundai i20, Tucson Facelift & Santro Limited Edition Launching This Year

Hyundai will introduce as many as three new cars this calendar year to strengthen its position in the domestic market

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) begun the calendar year by launching the all-new Aura sub-four-metre sedan and it was followed by the highly anticipated second generation Creta. The second-largest carmaker in the country is trying to strengthen its position in the segments that it already has presence at and it was evident at the 2020 Auto Expo when it showcased a slew of products.

The brand is not done for the year yet as two big launches are in the pipeline. One is the new generation Elite i20 scheduled to be debut in the coming months. It will intensify the rivalry in the B2-segment for hatchbacks as the Elite i20 gets evolutionary exterior updates and brand new interior along with a host of new features.

The powertrain range will likely comprise of a 1.2-litre petrol, a detuned 1.5-litre diesel from Seltos and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. It will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo alongside the recently introduced Tata Altroz in the price range between Rs. 5.6 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it will be powered by the same 2.0-litre VTVT petrol and 2.0-litre CRDi diesel engines. The former develops 155 PS and 192 Nm while the latter kicks out 185 PS maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be connected to automatic transmissions as standard.

The Diesel engine gains a new nine-speed AT. The exterior boasts restyled front grille, sharper headlamps with LED DRLs, updated bumpers and tail lamps, etc. The cabin is equipped with an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity and a range of driver-assistive, convenience and safety feature this time around.

The Santro made a comeback after years of absence in late 2018 and celebrating its one year of presence, Hyundai introduced the anniversary edition in October 2019. Mostly around the festive season, Hyundai will likely introduce another limited edition of the Santro with exterior and interior updates.