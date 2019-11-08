New Hyundai i20 Spied, Gets A Digital Instrument Cluster

The next-generation Hyundai i20 has been spied soon after the Frankfurt debut of the third-gen i10, new interior images reveal the company’s Aston Martin-like counter-clockwise rev counter

Months after the debut of the third-generation Hyundai i10 (Grand i10 Nios for India), fresh interior spy pics of the new Hyundai i20 have surfaced on the webspace. While the test mules of the third-gen supermini are still carrying heavy camouflage, the photographers have managed to capture a slight of the highly updated cabin.

The first detail to capture your attention here is the new digital instrument cluster that is fast being embraced by most mainstream carmakers. However, what’s not known is if the virtual instrumentation would make it to all the variants of the new model, including the entry-level trims.

Nonetheless, it has been found out that the tachometer of the new model will have a counter-clockwise spin, which is something that has been seen on models from Aston Martin.

It has also come to light that the new Hyundai i20 would feature a Lane Departure Warning system. Of course, it doesn’t look like this feature would make it to the India-spec model, thanks to competitive pricing edge that HMIL is known to achieve with most of its models. Still, it is heartening to see high-end safety kit making it to more affordable cars with every passing day.

Placed close to the digital instrument cluster of the new Hyundai i20 is an updated infotainment unit that is shaped like a tablet. The German fonts are probably courtesy of the fact that the new-gen i20 is being partially developed at the company’s Europe Technical Center in Rüsselsheim.

The large touchscreen would also offer many controls, thereby totally eliminating the need of physical controls. Still, you can spot a row of conventional buttons placed close to the display, along with a dial that even features the car’s engine start/stop button.

A careful look the centre stash of the new Hyundai i20 also gives a look at the climate control settings that get a dedicated screen. It also features USB ports to help you recharge your smart devices or connect them to the infotainment unit.

Previously, it has been seen that the company has been prepping a full-blow performance version that will be sold as the N moniker. The hot-hatch will take on the likes of Ford Fiesta ST and VW Polo GTI.