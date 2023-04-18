New Hyundai Elantra N Debuts With Eye-Popping Styling Updates

2024 Hyundai Elantra N performance sedan gets N-specific body kit and a revised exterior further elevating its sporty appeal

The facelifted version of the global Hyundai Elantra made its debut only a few weeks ago with notable exterior updates and now the performance-based N version has been unveiled. The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N will grace the show floors at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show with a host of updates inside and out to differentiate itself from the regular variant.

Courtesy of the N-specific body kit, the Elantra N gets a sportier front fascia with the presence of sharper LED headlamps, angular grille inserts, a large central air intake on the bumper, plenty of red highlights across the lower part of the body including the extensions of the rear bumper, side skirts and splitters at the front.

The black bits add a layer of separation. The Elantra is based on the Sensuous Sportiness styling philosophy followed by the brand globally and thus the sportiness and futuristic appeal are already embedded into the design. It is complemented by side creases and edgy character lines, newly designed 19-inch wheels with black N emblems on the centre caps, etc.

The bold forward dipping bonnet with muscular creases, raked front windshield, fastback-like roofline, a prominent black rear spoiler mounted on the sculpted bootlid, twin circular exhaust pipes (one exiting on each side of the rear diffuser), connected LED tail lamps, etc add to the drama. Besides revealing the official images, Hyundai has not given us any details regarding performance.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N is expected to carry forward the 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 289 PS and 392 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic unit as an option driving only the front wheels.

The performance-based sedan is said to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 kmph. Being an N variant, it will likely get upgraded brakes, throatier exhaust note, stiffened suspension and recalibrated chassis for improved handling characteristics.