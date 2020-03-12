New Hyundai Creta To Launch On March 16; VW T-Roc On 18th

The second generation Hyundai Creta will be launched on March 16 and it will be followed by Volkswagen T-Roc two days later

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all prepared to introduce the second generation Creta in the domestic market on March 16. The mid-size SUV has been on sale for nearly half a decade without any significant changes and thus the new generation comes as a crucial point in the brand reviving its sales fortunes as the Seltos has taken over.

Since entering the market in August 2019, the Seltos has been well received among customers and it is regularly outselling Hyundai Creta. The scenario could change though as the new-gen Creta gets a completely redesigned exterior and interior along with new premium features and technologies to take the fight to the Seltos.

Expected to be priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be offered in five variants namely E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) and it will share engine options with the Kia Seltos. It uses 1.5-litre MPi four-cylinder petrol, 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.4-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

All three engines will indeed be BSVI compliant. Some of the key features include split headlamp cluster, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, automatic wing mirrors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic AC, air purifier, cooled glove box, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, driver rearview monitor, paddle shifters, eight-speaker Bose audio, seven-inch supervision cluster, panoramic sunroof and so on.

Two days later on March 18, Volkswagen India will be bring in the T-Roc premium SUV to strengthen its domestic SUV portfolio. Having already showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last month, the T-Roc is a popular nameplate for the German manufacturer and it will be brought into the country via CBU route. The brand has garnered more than 300 bookings for the T-Roc already.

It will be offered in a fully-loaded trim and expect the pricing to be around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). VW could consider localising it after seeing its initial response from Indian buyers. To rival Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass, the T-Roc will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, and is mated a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.