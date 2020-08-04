New Hyundai Creta Posts Impressive Growth Of 75% In July 2020

Hyundai Creta was the most sold mid-size SUV in the country in July 2020 as it finished ahead of Seltos by garnering 11,549 units in total

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta in March 2020 following its debut at the Auto Expo. The mid-size SUV led the segment for nearly five years and the new model carried plenty of weightage in its shoulders. Moreover, the launch of the Kia Seltos in the middle of 2019 turned the tables around as well.

However, the South Korean auto major did respond impressively as Creta even became the most sold car in the country in May 2020 despite the production constraints. Last month, Hyundai posted 38,200 units as against 39,010 units with YoY de-growth of just 2 per cent and most of its models recorded positive sales growth except for Santro, Elantra and Elite i20.

The Creta enjoyed the highest YoY volume increase in July 2019 as 11,549 units were registered as against 6,585 units with 75 per cent growth. Its main rival Kia Seltos managed to garner only 8,270 units last month but it was good enough for the brand to finish in fifth position ahead of Renault, Toyota, Honda and Ford.

Hyundai recently announced that the Creta had reached a new milestone of more than 55,000 reservations and about 4,000 units had been delivered already in the space of four months. It also said the sales of the diesel variants have consistently increased in recent weeks. The Creta and Seltos have plenty in common including the mechanical and features list.

Hyundai Motor Group is benefiting from two brands in the same segment without cannibalizing each other. The Creta derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The gasoline unit kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre oil-burner is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The turbo petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions are offered to have an expansive range in the Creta. Some of the highlighting features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, wireless charger, automatic climate control and a host of safety features.