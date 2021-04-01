New Hyundai Creta Looks Magnificent With Green Monster Warp & 18-Inch Rims

This customised Hyundai Creta also gets Nappa leather interior, aftermarket infotainment and audio systems, and much more

The second-generation Hyundai Creta was launched in the Indian market back in March last year. It is currently the best-selling SUV in our market, thanks to its unique styling, plenty of features, and multiple engine and transmission options. Due to the popularity of the Creta, it is easy to come across customised examples of it every now and then, like the one we have here.

The video below, posted by a YouTube channel named Viper Shøt, gives us a close look at this extensively modified Hyundai Creta. This particular model is the top-spec ‘SX(O)’ trim, modified by Autobahn Vizag, and it gets a ‘Green Monster’ themed full-body wrap. This custom wrap features a matte finish, with various shades of green, along with black. The wrap covers the panoramic sunroof as well.

The chrome bits on the exterior have all been blacked-out, including the front grille and the Hyundai logo on the nose. The ORVMs and window linings are finished in gloss black, and the faux bash plate has been painted black as well. The headlamps and fog lamps have been given a smoked glass effect, which goes well with the rest of the design.

The taillights also get a smoked glass effect, and a custom LED strip runs between them. The Hyundai logo and ‘CRETA’ badging on the tailgate have been removed, and the rear faux bash plate has been painted black. The vehicle also sports a set of 18-inch Lenso alloy wheels, which further enhance the sporty look of the SUV.

The interior of the vehicle features Echo Nappa Genuine Italian Leather, which looks extremely upmarket. The stock touchscreen infotainment system has been replaced by a Pioneer system, and the SUV also gets an Xcelsus audio system. The centre console has been given a faux carbon fibre finish, which further elevates the premium feel of the cabin.

The total cost of these modifications is reported to be around Rs. 12 lakh, which is quite a lot! In comparison, the price of the Hyundai Creta starts at just Rs. 9.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi).