The new generation Hyundai Creta will launch tomorrow and will be sold in three engine variants, including 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will finally launch in India tomorrow and will, in all probability, bring back the fame that the company’s highly successful SUV brand enjoyed before the advent of models like the Kia Seltos. It is expected that the Creta will have a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the most expensive variant likely to cost around Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV will be sold in three engine variants – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol model outputs 115 PS and 142 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo-petrol option offers 140 PS and 242 Nm. It may be noted here that the new Creta shares its engines and platforms with the Kia Seltos.

Prices of the base petrol engine is expected to range between Rs 9.99 lakh to 14.79 lakh. On the other hand, in all probability, the diesel variant will cost Rs 9.99 lakh to 16.49 lakh, while the 1.4-litre turbo variant is expected to cost 16.19 lakh to 17.09 lakh. The diesel engine variant will be available in all the trims, viz. E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). The base petrol engine misses out on the E trim and the turbo-petrol model is available only in the SX and SX(O) trim.

New Creta 1.5 Petrol Expected Prices EX MT 9.99 Lakh S MT 11.3 Lakh SX MT 13.09 Lakh SX AT 13.99 Lakh SX(O) AT 14.79 Lakh New Creta 1.4 Petrol Expected Prices SX 7DCT 15.79 Lakh SX (O) 7DCT 16.49 Lakh New Creta 1.5 Diesel Expected Prices E MT 9.99 Lakh EX MT 11.19 Lakh S MT 12.49 Lakh SX MT 13.90 Lakh SX(O) MT 15.19 Lakh SX AT 15.39 Lakh SX (O) AT 16.49 Lakh

The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and CVT. Even the 1.5-litre diesel motor will be sold with both manual and automatic options, with the choices being that of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The turbo-petrol motor will be exclusively available with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission option.

The second generation of the Hyundai Creta is based on the ix25 SUV sold in China. The exterior look of both the models is highly similar but the interior of the Indian model has a exclusive look, with a large-screen conventional touchscreen infotainment unit replacing the portrait-style system of the China-spec model.

The new Hyundai Creta will be available in the following paint options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry, Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone.

Here is the variant wise feature details:

2020 Hyundai Creta Base ‘E’ Version Features

Dual airbags

ABS, EBD

Rear parking sensors

High-speed alert system

Front occupant seatbelt reminder

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Projector headlamp

Dual-tone bumper

Black radiator grille

Front and rear skid plate

LED tail-lamps

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Silver B- and C-pillar garnish

3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display

Grey and black interior colour scheme

D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel

Tilt-adjustable steering

12V power outlet

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glove box

Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’

Rear air conditioner vents

Remote central locking

All-four power windows

Power adjustable wing mirrors

Lane change indicator

Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

2020 Hyundai Creta EX Variant Features

All Features of E Variant +

Shark-fin antenna

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger

Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition

Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

Steering mounted audio and calling controls

2020 Hyundai Creta S Features

All Features of EX Variant +

16-inch styled steel wheels

Front fog lamps

Silver roof rails

Glossy chrome front grille

Full cloth seat fabric

Metal finish on inside door handles

Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)

Rear USB charger

Rear parking camera

Driver rearview monitor

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Keyless entry and push-button start

Rear wiper with washer

Auto light control

Rear side-window manual curtains

2020 Hyundai Creta SX Features

All Features of S Variant +

17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels

ESC, VSM, HAC

Rear disc brakes

Chrome outside door handles

Puddle lamps

LED DRLs

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Rear armrest with cup holder

Adjustable rear-seat headrests

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

LED map and reading lamps

Wireless charger

Electric folding wing mirrors

One-touch-down driver-side window

60:40 split rear seats

Reclining rear backrest

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O) – Top Variant

All Features of SX Variant +