The new generation Hyundai Creta will launch tomorrow and will be sold in three engine variants, including 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will finally launch in India tomorrow and will, in all probability, bring back the fame that the company’s highly successful SUV brand enjoyed before the advent of models like the Kia Seltos. It is expected that the Creta will have a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the most expensive variant likely to cost around Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new SUV will be sold in three engine variants – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol model outputs 115 PS and 142 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo-petrol option offers 140 PS and 242 Nm. It may be noted here that the new Creta shares its engines and platforms with the Kia Seltos.
Prices of the base petrol engine is expected to range between Rs 9.99 lakh to 14.79 lakh. On the other hand, in all probability, the diesel variant will cost Rs 9.99 lakh to 16.49 lakh, while the 1.4-litre turbo variant is expected to cost 16.19 lakh to 17.09 lakh. The diesel engine variant will be available in all the trims, viz. E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). The base petrol engine misses out on the E trim and the turbo-petrol model is available only in the SX and SX(O) trim.
|New Creta 1.5 Petrol
|Expected Prices
|EX MT
|9.99 Lakh
|S MT
|11.3 Lakh
|SX MT
|13.09 Lakh
|SX AT
|13.99 Lakh
|SX(O) AT
|14.79 Lakh
|New Creta 1.4 Petrol
|Expected Prices
|SX 7DCT
|15.79 Lakh
|SX (O) 7DCT
|16.49 Lakh
|New Creta 1.5 Diesel
|Expected Prices
|E MT
|9.99 Lakh
|EX MT
|11.19 Lakh
|S MT
|12.49 Lakh
|SX MT
|13.90 Lakh
|SX(O) MT
|15.19 Lakh
|SX AT
|15.39 Lakh
|SX (O) AT
|16.49 Lakh
The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and CVT. Even the 1.5-litre diesel motor will be sold with both manual and automatic options, with the choices being that of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The turbo-petrol motor will be exclusively available with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission option.
The second generation of the Hyundai Creta is based on the ix25 SUV sold in China. The exterior look of both the models is highly similar but the interior of the Indian model has a exclusive look, with a large-screen conventional touchscreen infotainment unit replacing the portrait-style system of the China-spec model.
The new Hyundai Creta will be available in the following paint options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry, Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone.
Here is the variant wise feature details:
2020 Hyundai Creta Base ‘E’ Version Features
- Dual airbags
- ABS, EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- High-speed alert system
- Front occupant seatbelt reminder
- Speed-sensing door locks
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Projector headlamp
- Dual-tone bumper
- Black radiator grille
- Front and rear skid plate
- LED tail-lamps
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Silver B- and C-pillar garnish
- 3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display
- Grey and black interior colour scheme
- D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- 12V power outlet
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cooled glove box
- Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’
- Rear air conditioner vents
- Remote central locking
- All-four power windows
- Power adjustable wing mirrors
- Lane change indicator
- Gear-shift indicator (MT only)
2020 Hyundai Creta EX Variant Features
All Features of E Variant +
- Shark-fin antenna
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger
- Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition
- Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters
- Steering mounted audio and calling controls
2020 Hyundai Creta S Features
All Features of EX Variant +
- 16-inch styled steel wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Silver roof rails
- Glossy chrome front grille
- Full cloth seat fabric
- Metal finish on inside door handles
- Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)
- Rear USB charger
- Rear parking camera
- Driver rearview monitor
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Rear wiper with washer
- Auto light control
- Rear side-window manual curtains
2020 Hyundai Creta SX Features
All Features of S Variant +
- 17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels
- ESC, VSM, HAC
- Rear disc brakes
- Chrome outside door handles
- Puddle lamps
- LED DRLs
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Ambient lighting
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Adjustable rear-seat headrests
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED map and reading lamps
- Wireless charger
- Electric folding wing mirrors
- One-touch-down driver-side window
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Reclining rear backrest
2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O) – Top Variant
All Features of SX Variant +
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Six airbags
- 7.0-inch instrument cluster
- 8-speaker Bose premium sound system
- Remote engine start-stop
- Front ventilated seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold function