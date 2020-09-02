The new generation Hyundai Creta finished on top of the SUV sales charts in August 2020 as well as 11,758 units were sold

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta in March 2020 and it is sold with three engine options. It competes against a host of mid-size SUVs including the Kia Seltos and the competition has gotten tougher in recent times. Ever since the debut of the new Creta, the South Korean auto major has managed to have a clear advantage over its rivals.

This has been due to the new design philosophy and an upgraded interior with more premium equipment list. The 2020 Creta crossed 65,000 bookings in just over five months of its launch and more than 20,000 units were delivered in four months. It has played a key role in the Creta range garnering five lakh unit sales in around five years since the original model was introduced in July 2015.

The India-made Hyundai Creta is exported to 88 countries across the globe as well and last month it was the most sold SUV in India. In fact, the Creta has been the highest sold SUV in the country over the last four months as it got the better of main rival Kia Seltos in successive fashion. In August 2020, the Creta posted 11,758 units while the Seltos managed a total of 10,655 units. Creta even beats all sub-4m SUVs like Vitara Brezza, Venue, Nexon, XUV300 and all others from the segment.

The Creta is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The gasoline unit kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the oil-burner develops a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller turbocharged petrol generates 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual, six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT are transmission choices.

S.no Model August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1 Hyundai Creta 11,758 6,001 2 Kia Seltos 10,655 6,236 3 Maruti S-Cross 2,527 666 4 Renault Duster 477 967

Some of the features the 2020 Hyundai Creta is made available with over the Kia Seltos are panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters in the turbo petrol variant, BlueLink with voice commands, remote engine start using BlueLink in the manual version, Electronic Parking Brake, touch controls for auto air purifier and semi-digital instrument cluster with digital speedometer.

Other notable equipment includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control and so on.