New Hyundai Creta Digitally Imagined In A Dark Edition Avatar

Here, we have a digitally rendered Hyundai Creta, which has been customised into a Tata Harrier-inspired Dark Edition model

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling midsize SUV in India, thanks mainly to its aggressive pricing, a plethora of powertrain options, and a long list of features. The styling of the SUV is a little controversial, with an alien exterior design that is quite polarising. However, a special edition version of the SUV would help improve the visual appeal, right?

On that note, here is a digitally rendered model of a Hyundai Creta, designed by Akashdeep Chauhan (IG: @trillionerakash). It has been imagined in a special ‘Dark’ edition avatar, inspired by Tata Harrier. The vehicle not only sports a new paint scheme, but gets a few other modifications as well. At the front, the grille has been restyled, featuring a new mesh and inserts, along with a blacked-out Hyundai logo.

The front bumper sports a blacked-out faux bash plate as well, while the fog lamps get red-tinted glasses. The LED DRLs have a red tint as well, which adds aggression to the face. We also see a custom bonnet here, with a scoop in the middle and vents on each side. The SUV also gets a new set of alloy wheels, blacked out, of course, shod with block-pattern tyres.

The rear profile hasn’t been shown here, but we do see a sporty roof-mounted spoiler. The vehicle continues to offer a panoramic sunroof and a shark-fin antenna. This digitally created Hyundai Creta Dark Edition model looks extremely aggressive, rugged, and sporty, and we would love to see such a model in real life as well.

Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs. 10.16 lakh to Rs. 17.87 lakh in the Indian market. It competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, etc. There are three different engine choices available on the Creta, including two petrol motors and a diesel mill.

The petrol options include a 1.5-litre NA unit (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit (140 PS/242 Nm). The diesel option is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap. Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed MT, a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT.