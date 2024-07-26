New Hyundai Creta Crosses One Lakh Sales In Just 6 Months

The new Hyundai Creta 2024 has sold one lakh units within just six months of its launch in January 2024, averaging over 550 unit sales per day

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that the new Hyundai Creta 2024 has achieved one lakh sales in just six months since its launch in January 2024. This facelifted model has quickly become a top seller due to plenty of reasons. Since its initial debut in 2015, the Hyundai Creta nameplate has sold over 10 lakh units in the domestic market.

Speaking on the new milestone, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled with the remarkable achievement of the new Hyundai CRETA 2024. Our SUV has achieved another milestone of one lakh sales, reaffirming its strong fan following in its segment. We are confident that the Hyundai CRETA will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and delight customers.”

Based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the new Hyundai Creta gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior compared to the old model. Offered in an expansive range, the midsize SUV comes with features such as Level 2 ADAS safety suite enabling a host of active and passive safety features, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and ventilated seats at the front.

Other key highlights are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a large digital instrument console, connected tech, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, six airbags and a host of safety features as standard and a 360-degree camera system.

As for the performance, the five-seater is equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine. The gasoline mill is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol engine kicks out 160 PS and 253 Nm while the diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm.

The transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT, six-speed torque converter AT, and a seven-speed dual clutch auto. Currently, the Creta is priced between Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and its three-row sibling, the Alcazar, is due a big update in the coming months.