The second-generation Hyundai Creta is sold in three engine options and it offers features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof

A couple of days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) officially announced reaching a new milestone with the Creta. The mid-size SUV has been on sale since July 2015 and it became an instant success story for the South Korean auto major. The overwhelming reception led to new manufacturers entering the hotly contested space to grab a large pie but the Creta stood the test of time.

The arrival of Kia Seltos has tested the Creta’s mettle over the last one year. Having achieved five lakh cumulative domestic sales, Hyundai appears to be heading in the right direction with the second generation Creta. Went on sale in March 2020 following its local premiere at the Auto Expo the previous month, Hyundai has garnered more than 65,000 bookings for the new model.

It had also been confirmed to have crossed 20,000 deliveries in just four months. Riding on the wave of momentum created by its predecessor, the new Creta is also offered in an expansive range, packed with features up and down the trim levels as it caters to a wider band of customers unlike some of its competitors.

The bookings for the diesel variants are steadily increasing according to Hyundai as 60 per cent of the total reservations is for the oil-burner. The made-in-India Hyundai Creta is sold in as many as 88 countries across the globe and it contributed to the major sum as 34,212 SUVs were retailed by the brand in the first four months of FY2020-21.

The Creta boasts a premium interior loaded with features as the equipment list comprises of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink connectivity, panoramic sunroof, eight-speak Bose audio, traction control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and so on.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre gasoline unit churns out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the diesel motor produces 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbocharged petrol motor delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DCT.