New Hyundai Alcazar Stuns With Sophisticated Styling & High-End Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the facelifted Alcazar, priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both six- and seven-seater layouts, the refreshed Hyundai Alcazar showcases a range of exterior and interior upgrades that align it with the latest Creta, making it a compelling choice in this competitive segment. Here’s a look at what makes the new Alcazar stand out:

Striking Exterior Design

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar distinguishes itself with a more elongated and elevated silhouette compared to its predecessor. It boasts a redesigned front fascia that incorporates newly styled quad-beam LED headlights and distinctive H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.

Additional changes include a reshaped bonnet, a bolder front bumper equipped with a skid plate, and a sleek dark chrome treatment on the grille, enhancing its contemporary and striking appeal.

The updated Hyundai Alcazar presents a striking new exterior design, highlighted by bold 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and sleek black cladding. The bridge-style roof rail adds a distinctive touch, while the rear of the vehicle has been completely reimagined with a redesigned spoiler featuring an integrated stop lamp, a revamped bumper with a skid plate, and connected LED taillights with a sequential turn signal function.

In terms of dimensions, the Alcazar now boasts an additional 60 mm in length and 35 mm in height, though it has been narrowed by 10 mm, all while keeping its original wheelbase intact.

Interior Comfort and Technology

The interior of the new Hyundai Alcazar boasts a premium two-tone color scheme in noble brown and haze navy, providing a refined ambiance. The 7-seater variant features a seat tumble mechanism for easy access to the third row, while the 6-seater model includes ventilated captain seats with folding armrests for seamless entry to the rear seats.

Both configurations offer ventilated seats for the first and second rows, along with a thigh cushion extension and a power walk-in feature. Additional comforts include wing-style headrests, 8-way power-adjustable seats for both the driver and front passenger, and a newly introduced Digital Key with NFC functionality.

With just a tap of their smartphone or smartwatch on the door handle, users can easily lock and unlock the new Hyundai Alcazar. To start the SUV, all they need to do is place the smartphone or smartwatch on the front wireless charging pad. This advanced Digital Key technology also enables users to share access with up to three different individuals or link up to seven devices simultaneously for added convenience.

Entertainment and Convenience

That’s not all, as the Hyundai Alcazar comes equipped with over 70 Bluelink connected car features, integrating seamlessly with both smartwatch and smartphone connectivity. It supports more than 270 embedded VR commands, including Hinglish and 135 Hindi voice commands.

Additionally, the vehicle offers a selection of 10 ambient nature sounds to enhance the driving experience, including options like Lively Forest, On a Sailing Ship, City at Dawn, and more. Buyers will also get access to a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. They will enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to JioSaavn for music streaming, along with integrated navigation and a multi-language UI supporting 10 regional and 2 international languages.

The cabin is equipped with dual-zone climate control, a touch-type AC control panel, and ambient lighting. For superior audio, it comes with an 8-speaker Bose system. Additional conveniences include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers for the first and second rows, and a magnetic pad. Safety is well-covered with standard rain-sensing wipers and six airbags.

Safety Features

The new Hyundai Alcazar comes packed with over 70 safety features, including Hyundai’s SmartSense Level 2 ADAS suite, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, a Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist.

The SUV’s robust chassis benefits from advanced high-strength steel and hot stamping for superior structural reinforcement. Standard safety provisions include six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four-disc brakes, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline), Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and an Electrochromic inside rearview mirror.

Performance

The new Alcazar is retailed in an expansive range and is powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option with manual and automatic transmission choices, ensuring high performance and good fuel economy.

Hyundai offers a comprehensive package for peace of mind, including a 3-year or unlimited km warranty, Roadside Assistance (RSA), and options for up to 5 years of repair and periodic maintenance packages.

The new Hyundai Alcazar stands out in the SUV market with its sophisticated styling, high-end features, and comprehensive safety measures. It’s a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance, making it a strong contender for families and adventure seekers alike.