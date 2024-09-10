New Hyundai Alcazar Full Price List Released – Rs. 14.99-21.55 Lakh

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar can be had in four trim levels namely Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced the starting prices for the facelifted Alcazar yesterday in India and now it has revealed the entire price list. Carrying a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base petrol MT, it goes all the way up to Rs. 21.55 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The entry-level diesel MT costs Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered in an expansive range, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar can be had in four trim levels namely Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Its official bookings are open at authorised dealerships present across the country and online for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. Compared to the old model, the new Alcazar gets a host of updates inside and out.

Back to the prices, the turbo petrol DCT starts at Rs. 20.91 lakh for the Platinum trim and it goes up to Rs. 21.55 lakh for the Signature dual-tone six-seater. Similarly, the diesel AT also carries a starting price of Rs. 20.91 lakh for the Platinum trim and the top-of-the-line Signature variant with dual-tone/matte shade is priced at Rs. 21.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

New Hyundai Alcazar Variants Petrol MT Price Diesel MT Price 1. Executive Rs. 14.99 Lakh Rs. 15.99 Lakh 2. Prestige Rs. 17.18 Lakh Rs. 17.18 Lakh 3. Platinum Rs. 19.46 Lakh Rs. 19.46 Lakh 4. Platinum 7S DT Rs. 19.61 Lakh Rs. 19.61 Lakh

Customers wanting to own matte exterior finish will have to pay Rs. 15,000 extra and thus add it up in the above prices if you are looking for one. A total of nine colour schemes are on offer including eight single-tone and one dual-tone colour. They are Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Fiery Red and Atlas White with Black Roof.

New Hyundai Alcazar Variants Petrol DCT Price Diesel AT Price 1. Platinum 6S Rs. 21 Lakh Rs. 21 Lakh 2. Platinum 7S DT Rs. 21.06 Lakh Rs. 21.06 Lakh 3. Platinum 6S DT Rs. 21.15 Lakh Rs. 21.15 Lakh 4. Signature 7S Rs. 21.20 Lakh Rs. 21.20 Lakh 5. Signature 6S Rs. 21.40 Lakh Rs. 21.40 Lakh

With no performance changes, the Alcazar facelift is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine option. The former produces a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm while the latter delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission options are a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed AT.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is packed with features like Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats in the first and second rows, wireless charger at the front and rear, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard, a dual-pane sunroof, eight-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function and a lot more.