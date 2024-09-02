New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Gets Level 2 ADAS – All Safety Features Detailed

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature Level 2 ADAS with 19 attributes along with 40 safety features as standard

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to launch the facelifted Alcazar on September 9, 2024 and it will be packed with new features and technologies compared to the outgoing model. Taking design inspiration from the latest Creta sibling, the updated three-row SUV is subjected to a major revision while continuing to use the familiar powertrain lineup.

As for the performance, the 1.5L turbocharged GDi petrol engine develops 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque and it will be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5L U2 CRDi four-cylinder diesel mill kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm and is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

The new Hyundai Alcazar comes equipped with multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifters, and Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature. As for safety, 40 standard safety features will be provided (70 in total) along with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 19 attributes.

They are Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and more. Speaking about the new Hyundai Alcazar, Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,

“The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to HMIL’s commitment of fulfilling the aspirations of our customers and fuelling their lifestyle goals. At HMIL, we are committed to offering innovative, technology-rich products that cater to the evolving aspirations of our customers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a game-changing SUV that delivers energetic performance with a host of safety features. With the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, we seek to provide our customers with an exceptional driving experience.”

The key safety features that are offered as standard include six airbags, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline). Additionally, the new SUV is equipped with safety enhancements like the Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain sensing wipers and Electro Chromic inside rear view mirror.