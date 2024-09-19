New Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Detailed Mileage Test & Drive Review

New Hyundai Alcazar gets thorough exterior and interior revisions while the performance is derived from a 1.5L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently revealed the pricing for the facelifted Alcazar. The updated SUV now starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base petrol manual variant and extends to Rs. 21.55 lakh for the fully loaded top-spec trim. The entry-level diesel manual costs Rs. 15.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 21.55 lakh too for the top-of-the-range variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

The new Hyundai Alcazar comes in four trim levels: Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Customers can secure their bookings for the refreshed model either at authorised outlets across the country or online with an initial token amount of Rs. 25,000. The facelift boasts several upgrades, both inside and out, giving it a thoroughly new appeal compared to its predecessor.

Moreover, the features list has also been upgraded. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift offers a diverse palette of nine colour options, including eight single-tone and one dual-tone finish. The available shades are Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, Fiery Red, and a dual-tone option of Atlas White with a Black Roof.

In the video linked above, you can find a detailed drive review and mileage test of the updated Hyundai Alcazar, which competes with rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, three-row Citroen C3 Aircross, and Mahindra XUV700. The new model retains its existing engine lineup without any performance upgrades. It is available with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, as well as a 1.5L diesel engine producing 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift offers multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. Available in both six- and seven-seater configurations, it comes packed with advanced features and new technologies. These include a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, ventilated seats for both the front and middle rows, dual wireless chargers, Level 2 ADAS tech and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

Additional features of the new Hyundai Alcazar are a dual-zone automatic climate control system, ambient lighting function, six airbags, a large panoramic sunroof, an eight-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, and an eight-way adjustable driver seat with memory, a digital key, passenger walk-in seat and all four disc brakes.