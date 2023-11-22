New Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spied With KTM Duke-like Upgrades

Spy shots have revealed the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 being tested and the engine is said to be borrowed from the KTM Duke 250, so we can expect similar output

The New KTM Duke 250 shares most of its components with the Duke 390, except for the engine of course. This includes improved hardware and components that make the Duke 390 such a hoot to ride. Now the same hardware will be shared with the Husqvarna Vitpilen and Svartpilen as well, in a bid to improve the sales of the company.

Husqvarna is a Swedish company that internationally excels in off-road, Enduro, and Neo-retro styled motorcycles, and is owned by KTM. Here in India, they had launched only the 250 twins which were the Vitpilen and Svartpilen, and just like the bikes made for KTM, Bajaj manufactures these bikes and sells them locally and exports them for the international market as well.

The minimalistic design of these bikes is the highlight of the Husqies, and they seem to have continued the legacy with the new motorcycle that was captured testing. The main frame and the engine look to be similar to the KTM Duke 250, while the subframe and the entire tail section is all-new. The pillion seat is wider, and flatter compared to the previous model, and it does have a usable old-school grab rail this time, while the new taillight, turn indicators, and the number plate are placed behind the seat and not on the rear mudguard.

The alloy wheels seem to be new along with the braking components. The swingarm, offset mono-shock rear suspension, and the USD forks at the front is identical to the Duke 250. The front brake setup seems to be slightly different when compared to the Duke 250 though. The circular headlights seem to carry a new design and a brand new circular digital instrument cluster is expected. We expect the same updates to be carried over to the Svartpilen 250, but it will get a tank rack, taller handlebar, upright ergonomics, and block pattern tyres.

As long as the powertrain is concerned, it looks similar to the KTM Duke 250 as stated before, and this includes the exhaust along with the underbelly end can. So, it will be powered by the same new 249cc single cylinder DOHC 4V engine that puts out 31PS of peak power 25Nm of peak torque. The compression ratio has been increased on the new Duke 250 engine and we do not expect any changes on the Husqies.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 will get a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter, ride-by-wire, larger airbox, dual-channel ABS and other attributes. With respect to pricing, the Husqies have always been priced lesser than the KTMs and we expect this to continue. Considering the KTM Duke 250 costs Rs 2.39 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Husqies may be priced around Rs 2 Lakh.