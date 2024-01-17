New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 250 Launched – All Key Details

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 have several commonalities with their respective Duke siblings and are priced competitively

Bajaj Auto has revealed the new generation Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 250 in India alongside announcing their prices. Both motorcycles have received big updates compared to their predecessors and the Svartpilen 401 has made its way to the domestic market for the first time and is priced at Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) – Rs. 18,000 cheaper than the 390 Duke. Besides styling revisions, they have received new electronic rider aids as well.

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is a modern scrambler having several commonalities with the latest KTM 390 Duke. It derives power from the 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected four valves per cylinder DOHC engine. It is housed within the chassis as a stressed member and develops a maximum power output of 45 hp.

The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as a standard fitment. The new motorcycle is equipped with a new aluminium swingarm and underpinned by a steel trellis frame. The features list comprises five-inch bonded glass TFT instrument cluster, 17-inch spoked wheels at the front and rear, and a quickshifter.

Other highlights of the new Svartpilen 401 are enhanced styling, new paint finish with updated decals, adjustable WP suspension (USDs at the front and monoshock at the rear), braking hardware sourced from ByBre and Bosch dual channel ABS system. The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a heavily updated urban roadster that carries a price tag of Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

In a similar fashion to the new Svartpilen 401, the Vitpilen 250 comes with WP-sourced suspension system, ByBre brakes and a dual-channel ABS system. It boasts a more upright riding position, along with a new 5-inch LCD display and 17-inch cast wheels. It sits on a new trellis frame and comes with a lightweight aluminium swingarm as well.

Other highlights are a longer wheelbase, a new frame, and revised seat height to improve cornering behaviour while maintaining the well-known stability. The Vitpilen 250 also gets new handlebars that is said to offer reduced weight for responsive steering. The new engine improves weight distribution and the six-speed gearbox has also been revised. The pillion seat length, fuel tank capacity and ground clearance of both motorcycles have been increased.

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 will be available for customers by the end of this month across over 400 KTM-Husqvarna authorised dealers in India. The bigger Svartpilen and quarter litre Vitpilen come with a 2+3 year warranty with a service interval of 7,500 km.