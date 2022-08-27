New Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Spied On Test – India Bound?

The new and updated Svartpilen 125 will feature cosmetic tweaks and new features

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is one of the most youthful compact city bikes in the market and is long due for a major update. It’s no secret to anyone that the brand is currently working on the updated version of the Svartpilen 125. The test mule of the bike was recently spied testing overseas and here are all the details that you should check out about this new bike.

The test mule gets new LED bezel topped headlamps complemented by a new small cowl and a new thin radiator cover. In addition to this, the bike continues to boast the same neo-retro theme and retains a similar style for the fuel tank and the side panels. Likewise, the compact footprint too is retained and the bike offers an aggressive riding stance.

The powertrain too is expected to remain similar and the bike will come equipped with a 125cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is also utilised in the KTM 125 Duke and boasts a rated peak power and torque output of 15 bhp and 12 Nm respectively. This engine offers strong performance and an impressive low end.

Just like the present iteration, the bike rides on front USD forks at the front and adjustable rear mono shock suspension at the rear. The bike also gets dual disc brakes that come with dual channel ABS as standard. The test mule also features spoke wheels with bulky tyres. The bike also gets new, conventional-styled fenders as against the tyre hugger setup being offered with the current iteration.

From what we know so far, the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 will remain mechanically unaltered but will get many cosmetic tweaks including new and funky colour options to choose from.

No confirmed reports are currently available about the official launch of this new bike but we are expecting the brand to launch the updated iteration of the Husqvarna Svartpilen somewhere in 2023. The bike will definitely offer a lucrative deal for the buyers looking for a well-built and sporty city bike.