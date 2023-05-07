New Honda ZR-V Debuts With A Hybrid & A Turbo Petrol Engine

The 2023 Honda ZR-V will make its debut in Australia soon and it will be offered in an expansive range, powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine

Honda will introduce the new ZR-V in the Australian market soon and it will be available in a total of four variants namely e-HEV LX, VTi LX, VTi L, and VTi X. The SUV will be slotted above the HR-V and below the CR-V in the brand’s lineup there. The Honda ZR-V e:HEV LX will sit at the top of the range for a price of AU$ 54,900 (Rs. 30.33 lakh approximately).

It will derive power from a 2.0L four-cylinder hybrid petrol engine, which should be good enough to produce a maximum power output of 181 hp and 315 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese manufacturer is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the 2023 ZR-V for Australia but the above performance numbers hold true for other foreign markets.

The rest of the Honda ZR-V’s range is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo VTEC petrol engine. The base ZR-V VTi X carries a price of AU$40,200 (Rs. 32.85 lakh) while the VTi L has a starting price of AU$43,200 (Rs. 35.30 lakh) and it goes up to AU$48,500 (Rs. 29.63 lakh) for the VTi LX variant. The bookings are already taken for the 2023 Honda ZR-V ahead of its official sale from May 19 in Australia.

The latest Honda ZR-V sold in the international markets made its world premiere midway through June 2022. It is nothing but the SUV retailed in the US and shares the platform with the Civic. In countries like Japan, China and Europe, it is termed the ZR-V. As for the performance, the options definitely differ based on the provinces.

The 1.5L turbo four-pot petrol engine is mated to a CVT automatic transmission, transferring power to all four wheels as standard in Australia. It is available in multiple colour schemes namely Crystal Black, Platinum Grey, Platinum Crystal Blue, Platinum White and Premium Crystal Garnet.

The entry-level ZR-V cannot be had in Premium Crystal Black or Crystal Black shades. As for India, Honda is preparing to launch the Elevate midsize SUV next and its debut will happen on June 6, 2023.