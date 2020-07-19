New Honda City vs Old Honda City – Price Comparison

Both the previous-gen and the recently launched new-gen City put up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid as well as the Volkswagen Vento

Honda Cars India recently launched the new fifth-gen version of the City, and while newer models are usually expected to replace their respective predecessors, the Japanese manufacturer that the fourth-gen model of the car will continue to be sold alongside the new model.

What makes it even more complicated is that the price hike over the older model is marginal. However, to make things easier and help you compare the two to decide which one is better for you, we have put together a variant-wise price list of both the Honda City’s, take a look –

Petrol Variants New Honda City Price* Old Honda City Price* SV MT NA Rs 9.91 lakh V MT Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.66 lakh V CVT Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.01 lakh VX MT Rs 12.26 lakh Rs 11.82 lakh ZX MT Rs 13.15 lakh Rs 13.01 lakh VX CVT Rs 13.56 lakh Rs 13.12 lakh ZX CVT Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.31 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

It should be noted that the 4th-gen Honda City is only available with a BS6-compliant petrol powertrain, hence, it only makes sense to compare the prices of the petrol models of the two sedans. The new-gen Honda city misses out on the base SV MT trim which is offered with the older model, and is retailed at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Prices for the 2020 City petrol start from Rs 10.9 lakh for the V MT trim, going all the way up to Rs 14.45 lakh for the top-end ZX CVT variant. On the other hand, the prices for the old-gen City go all the way up to Rs 14.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the same top-end auto trim, which isn’t much of a difference to be fair.

Diesel Variants New Honda City Price* V MT Rs 12.4 lakh VX MT Rs 13.75 lakh ZX MT Rs 14.64 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Unlike the older model, the 2020 Honda City is also available with a BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine which can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda offers the new-gen City with three diesel variants, namely V, VX and ZX, which are priced at Rs 12.4 lakh, Rs 13.75 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.