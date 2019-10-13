2020 Honda City To Get All-Digital Instrument Cluster, 3 Engine Options

The fifth-generation Honda City will go on sale in India sometime next year with a plethora of exterior and interior updates

Honda has repeatedly been spied testing the next-generation City on Indian and foreign soil during the course of this year and is expected to make world premiere next month according to reports. It will reach the domestic market sometime next year but before that the sedan will be launched in several ASEAN markets including Thailand.

The engine details of the fifth-generation Honda City have appeared on the internet. If it is to be believed, the new Honda City will get a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine good enough to develop a maximum power output of 120 hp and the turbocharger is from Borg Warner. It will be connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT as an option.

This particular motor is said to be aimed at the Thai market specifically. The engine that will be widely used is the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol unit with the i-MMD mild hybrid technology that will debut in the next-generation Honda Jazz bound for later this month at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Just as the smaller 1.0-litre turbo engine, the i-VTEC version could be offered with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

Another engine that will be available with the next-generation Honda City is the familiar 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit that can be seen in a range of models within the brand’s lineup. It currently churns out 100 horsepower and 200 Nm and it will gain BSVI compliance upon arrival. It could get slight power and torque output changes. As standard, it will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

On the optional side, it will likely get a CVT. The exterior of the 2020 Honda City will adopt the latest design language followed by the Japanese company internationally and thus the front fascia will get sharper than before with a wider stance. It will feature a new set of LED headlamps and tail lamps, chrome treatment to up the premium appeal, newly designed wheels, restyled bumpers and more.

The interior will adorn its share of updates as the centre console and dashboard will go through major makeovers mimicking the next-gen Jazz. The centre of action will be a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new digital instrumentation, better quality material finish and enhanced safety equipment.

*Pics for reference only