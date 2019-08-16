New Honda Breeze SUV Is A Facelifted CR-V, Revealed

Based on the Honda CR-V, the Honda Breeze is a new SUV that will be sold in China in partnership with the local partner Guangqi

What you see on this page are the first-ever images of the Breeze, a new SUV that will be sold in the Chinese market. The new model, which is essentially a facelifted version of the CR-V, will be manufactured in partnership with the company’s local partner Guangqi.

As can be seen in the images you see here, the Honda Breeze has a lot of similarities with the CR-V but has a distinct identity owing to a new front-end that takes inspiration from sedans like the Accord and Civic. Also, while the new model is as wide and tall as the CR-V, it’s longer by 42 mm, which is due to the new bumpers.

Also, thanks to the new front-end, the Breeze looks a tad more sophisticated than the Honda CR-V. It has a more angular front styling that helps the SUV look more aggressive than the CR-V. The front grille looks edgier and sports a thick chrome applique.

While the bumper seems to be the same as that of the CR-V, it has a different set of headlamps that carries LED fixtures. The Honda CR-V on sale in India has a 7-seater layout, but the China-spec Breeze gets a 5-seater cabin. Other than this, there is even some difference in the equipment list of the two siblings.

Powering the new version of the Honda CR-V is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 193 hp and a peak torque of 243 Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Honda Brezza will be sold in the Chinese car market in the regular and Black Edition trims. The latter will feature a black paint finish on the alloy rims, outside rearview mirrors and some other parts of the exterior.