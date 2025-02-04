New Honda Amaze Prices Hiked Within 2 Months Since Launch

Honda has hiked prices of the new Amaze by up to Rs. 30,000 in India; available in a total of three variants namely V, VX and ZX

Honda Cars India introduced the new generation Amaze on December 4, 2024 and within two months since its market launch, the brand has increased the prices. The price increase has come into effect starting this month. The five-seater is available in a total of three variants namely V, VX and ZX and they all have witnessed the hike.

The price jump affects multiple variants with increases ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000. The updated pricing structure applies to both manual and CVT automatic versions of the sedan. Despite the hike, the Honda Amaze continues to offer a strong value proposition in its segment against its competitors.

Among the affected variants, the V MT now costs Rs. 8.09 lakh, marking a Rs. 10,000 increase from its previous price of Rs. 7.99 lakh. Similarly, the VX MT has also seen a Rs. 10,000 hike, now priced at Rs. 9.19 lakh. The CVT-equipped models have witnessed steeper increases with the V CVT and VX CVT rising by Rs. 15,000 each, bringing their prices to Rs. 9.34 lakh and Rs. 10.14 lakh respectively.

Honda Amaze Variants New Price Old Price Hike 1. V MT Rs. 8.09 lakh Rs. 7.99 lakh Rs. 10,000 2. V CVT Rs. 9.34 lakh Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 15,000 3. VX MT Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 9.09 lakh Rs. 10,000 4. VX CVT Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 15,000 5. ZX MT Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 9.69 lakh Rs. 30,000 6. ZX CVT Rs. 11.19 lakh Rs. 10.89 lakh Rs. 30,000

The top-spec ZX variants have experienced the highest price revision. The ZX MT is now priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, up by Rs. 30,000 from its earlier cost of Rs. 9.69 lakh. Similarly, the ZX CVT has received a Rs. 30,000 hike, taking its new price to Rs. 11.19 lakh. The Honda Amaze competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor in India.

Powering the new Amaze is the well-known 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with paddle shifters. This engine generates 90 hp and 110 Nm of peak torque. According to Honda, the manual variant delivers a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl while the CVT automatic offers 19.46 kmpl.

The equipment list comprises a segment-first ADAS suite, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a seven-inch semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, six airbags, front twin cup holders, a reverse parking camera and so on.