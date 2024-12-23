New Honda Activa 125 Has Arrived: Top 5 Things You Should Know

2025 Honda Activa 125 gets minor visual revisions along with the addition of new features and an updated engine

Hot on the heels of debuting its first electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC 1, for the Indian market a few weeks ago, Honda has announced the launch of the updated Activa 125 locally to stay in competition in the ICE space. Here we have explained about the five key points you should know about the new version of this popular scooter:

1. Updated Engine

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 123.92 cc, single-cylinder Fi engine that complies with OBD2B norms. Delivering 6.20 kW (8.3 hp) of maximum power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, it also features an idling stop system, improving fuel efficiency but the Japanese manufacturer has not revealed the claimed fuel economy yet.

2. Smart Connectivity Features

The main highlight of the new Activa 125 is its 4.2-inch TFT display, offering Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can access navigation, call and message alerts directly on the screen. Additionally, a USB Type-C charging port has been integrated, providing modern-day convenience for charging devices on the go.

3. Refreshed Aesthetics and Colours

While maintaining its silhouette, the Activa 125 now features contrasting brown seats and inner panels for added visual appeal. It is available in six colour options namely Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

4. Variants and Pricing

The updated Honda Activa 125 is offered in two variants: DLX and H-Smart. The starting price is Rs. 94,422 (ex-showroom Delhi), making it a competitively priced option in the 125cc scooter segment. The top-spec H-Smart variant will set you back by Rs. 97,146 (ex-showroom Delhi).

5. Availability And Rivals

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is now available at Honda dealerships nationwide. It continues to compete with TVS’ Jupiter 125 and Suzuki Access 125. While the former received a big update a few months ago, the latter is expected to gain new revisions as well soon, possibly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.