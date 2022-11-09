New Honda 100cc Bike To Soon Make Debut? Details

The upcoming new Honda bike will directly take on the rivals like the Hero Splendor in India and is likely to launch in the coming months

Honda is currently working on launching a couple of new bikes and scooters in India and is likely to soon introduce a new commuter bike in the country to take on the rivals like the Hero Splendor in the country. This new Honda 100cc bike is likely to go on sale in early 2023 and will be offered at an extremely affordable price tag.

From what we know so far, the Japanese brand is expected to price this new 100 cc bike in India from around Rs 75,000 (ex-showroom) and will offer it as a reliable and refined commuter. Furthermore, it is expected to boast a compact footprint and a lightweight body that will make it a great bike for everyday city riding.

It is expected to get a conventional telescopic suspension setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are expected to be handled by drum brakes at both ends with a combined braking setup.

Honda is also working on expanding its dealership network in the country ahead of the launch of this new 100cc bike. The brand recently established 11 new touchpoints in rural and urban areas in addition to 119 additional associate dealers, 10 Best Deal (BD) outlets and 239 approved service centres in FY 2022. Honda is also expected to soon introduce a couple of new affordable bikes and scooters in the country.

The Japanese brand is currently one of the best-selling brands in the country and registered a total sales of 4,49,391 units in October 2022. For a quick comparison, it sold 4,32,229 units in the same month last year. The total export units however were down by 37.68 per cent (YoY basis) as the brand only exported 23,422 units last month.

Honda is also expected to soon launch the new CB500 in the Indian market for buyers looking for a premium and powerful bike in the market. The CB500 is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 47 bhp and 43 Nm respectively. More details will soon be shared by the brand ahead of the launch.