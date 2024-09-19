New Hero Xpulse Caught Testing Again With Karizma Engine, Launch Soon

The new gen Hero Xpulse could be launched in India in the coming months, powered by the same liquid-cooled 210 cc engine as the Karizma XMR

The Hero Xpulse has become a favourite among enthusiasts for being the most budget-friendly dual-purpose adventure tourer available. Recent spy shots emerged during cold weather testing indicate that Hero is actively working on the new generation Xpulse. The heavily camouflaged test mule hints that the new model will feature the same 210 cc engine as the Karizma XMR.

In late 2023, the first spy pictures of the Hero Xpulse 210 surfaced online and we showed you additional images a while later. Although the larger Xpulse 420 is reportedly facing delays, the second-generation Xpulse appears to be progressing and might debut in the coming months. One of the main downsides of the current Xpulse is its performance on long highway journeys, a concern that the new 210 cc engine could address, potentially enhancing its touring capabilities.

The Karizma XMR’s 210 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine produces approximately 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm of torque. If Hero uses this engine in the second-generation Xpulse, it would offer an increase of about 6.1 bhp and 3.1 Nm over the current 199.6 cc 4V air-cooled engine. Additionally, the Karizma XMR’s engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission.

The latest spy shots further reiterate the presence of a front beak fender, a redesigned LED headlamp, and a tall windscreen. The motorcycle features an upright riding position typical of adventure bikes, and the test mules were equipped with a black pannier box, a luggage carrier, and an engine sump guard along with testing equipment.

For suspension, it uses conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear. The new Hero Xpulse will come with a dual-channel ABS system supporting both front and rear disc brakes. The fuel tank may see an increase in capacity compared to the previous model, and new tank extensions are also evident.

The update is likely to include refreshed bodywork, body graphics, and colour schemes but the wheel sizes could be the same. Would you like to see the new Xpulse launch soon in India? Have your say below!