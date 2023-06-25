New Hero Vida e-Scooters To Launch Next Year – Details

The launch of new Hero Vida Electric Scooters is confirmed for next year, most likely in the form of new variants of the current V1 range. As of now, the company is focusing on the dealership expansion

Hero MotoCorp introduced its new electric two-wheeler division Vida back in October 2022 with the launch of the V1 electric scooter. While the company is currently working to increase its presence across the country by expanding the dealership network, a few new electric scooters are also in the pipeline for next year.

In a recent investor meeting, the company revealed its brand expansion plan which covered a variety of aspects ranging from dealership network extension to creating a range of new products for the Indian market. As a part of the plan, the first step by Hero is to extend its dealership network to 100 new cities by the year 2024. This will help the company to establish a strong base for new product launches, which in turn will result in better reach and sales of the products.

Apart from this, the Vida portfolio will see the addition of a variety of new products. It will be fuelled by heavy investment in research and development of new models. All the upcoming new electric scooters will be based on the existing born electric V1 platform and the company will exploit its flexible nature to introduce a number of models for different use cases.

As for the launch, timeline is concerned, the new Vida electric scooters will debut around mid-2024. In addition to brand-new offerings, we also expect some new variants of the existing V1 e-scooter.

Additionally, Vida could also play around with the battery pack capacity, range, features as well as price tag in order to give a variety of choices to the customers. Currently, the Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets a 3.94 kWh battery pack with a claimed real-world range of 110 kilometres on a single charge.

The power output from the motor is rated at 6 kW and 25 Nm of peak torque. There are 3 riding modes on offer, namely Eco, Ride and Sport. The e-scooter also gets smartphone connectivity with a host of features such as anti-theft alarm, turn-by-turn navigation and geo-fencing amongst others.